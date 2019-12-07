UP Dancer Gets Shot At For Stopping Performance At Wedding, Celebrities Lash Out

A dancer in Uttar Pradesh being shot at for stopping her performance at a wedding got strong reactions from the celebrities of the film industry. As the incident got caught on camera, stars like Nagma, Harleen Sethi, Neeraj Ghaywan, Lavanya Tripathi and Lakshmi Manchu expressed their fury over the incident. They asked ‘what was happening’, while calling out the patriarchy in the area. They also expressed the fear for their daughters in the ‘cruel world’ while asking for ‘stronger laws’ against such incidents.

READ: UP: Woman Shot In The Face After She Stops Dancing At A Wedding Ceremony

Here are the reactions:

Taking to Twitter, actor and Congress leader Nagma also took on the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government. She also wrote, “Whts happening a girl shot in the Jaw just because she stopped dancing at a wedding function in Chitrakoot #UP mayhem the Men do they hv the right in society to behave in such a patriarchal manner . Disgusting #YogiSarkaar #justice #BJP is nt b able to protect #Betis #save women.” (sic)

Whts happening a girl shot in the Jaw just because she stopped dancing at a wedding function in Chitrakoot #UP mayhem the Men do they hv the right in society to behave in such a patriarchal manner . Disgusting #YogiSarkaar #justice #BJP is nt b able to protect #Betis #save women — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) December 7, 2019

Broken But Beautiful star Harleen Sethi asked, “What is happening.” “And then this! Can't just can't... what kind of a world are we living in. My heart bleeds ...I'm scared for my daughter to be raised in a world so cruel.. we have to come together for stricter laws..” (sic) was South actor Lakshmi Manchu’s response. Arjun Suravaram actor Lavanya Tripathi asked, “What about men like these..” (sic) Masaan and Sacred Games 2 director Neeraj Ghaywan wrote, “We are a f*****g cesspool.”

READ: Woman Dancer Shot In Face Not Dancing

In the video, the woman is seen dancing, before stopping it. As soon as she stops, there is some chaos at the venue, before one can hear a shot being fired. The woman is seen holding her face as her co-performers tend to her. The incident reportedly took place in Chitrakoot at the wedding of a village pradhan’s daughter. The woman, who got identified as Hina, has sustained injuries and is currently under treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

READ: Woman Dancer From Mumbai Allegedly Raped By Three Men In Chhattisgarh's Durg District

“While we were dancing a man asked us to stop. We co-operated and even the music was stopped. We were waiting on the stage and suddenly the man (accused) aimed directly at Hina and fired a shot. She was hit in the chin and suffered serious injuries. It was just Hina who was hurt and no one else,” an eye-witness had informed.

READ: WATCH: 'Is It A Crime?,' Asks Gun-toting Suspended BJP Dancer MLA Pranav Champion Blaming Media, Opposition And Everyone But Himself

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.