UP Declared 'most Friendly State For Shooting': 10 Films That Showcase Essence Of Lucknow

Ahead of the proposed plan to set up the Film City in Uttar Pradesh, the state's filmmaking endeavours in the state received a boost with UP being named as the 'Most Friendly State for Film Shooting' at the recently held International Film Festival of India. Many movies over the years have been shot in Uttar Pradesh, and the majority of them have been in the capital city Lucknow.

From Rekha's iconic film Umrao Jaan to some of the recent films like Atrangi Re, Satyameva Jayate 2, the culture, history and various landmarks of the city have been showcased in different ways. Here's looking at some of films that were shot in the city, known for Nawabs, monuments, delicacies and more.

Top Bollywood films shot in Lucknow:

Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977)

One of the films from decades ago to be shot in Lucknow was the Satyajit Ray classic Shatranj Ke Khiladi starring Amjad Khan. The film, based around the annexation of Awadh, provided a glimpse into one of the most popular tourist attraction of the Lucknow, Bara Imambara.

Umrao Jaan (1981)

Considered one of the best roles of Rekha's career, the film was the story of a Lucknowi courtesan named Umrao Jaan. The film not only gave audiences a view of the mansions in the city and Baradari but also delved into the city's culture in poetry and music.

Tanu Weds Manu franchise (2011-2015)

The Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan starrer has visuals of the Gomti Bridge in Rangrez song, the streets of Old Lucknow, the Safed Baradari river banks and more.

Ishaqzaade (2012)

The shooting of Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's launchpad was held primarily in old Lucknow. Some of the action scenes in the film, depicting two warring families, was from the streets. The song Jhalla Vallah was filmed at Ahmad Manzil in the Chowk area of old Lucknow. One could see the trains and the city's railway station in songs like Pareshan.

Bullet Raja (2013)

Visuals of Saif Ali Khan riding his bullet, the streets and gang wars had all taken place in Lucknow. Even some of the fun-filled side of the locals and some of the monuments were captured in the Saamne Hai Savera song was depicted in the film.

Daawat-E-Ishq (2014)

This Parineeti Chopra-Aditya Roy Kapur film revolved around food and some of famous food items like the Lucknowi kebab and more find a mention in the plot of the film. The narrow streets and local restaurants can be seen in the film.

Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

This Akshay Kumar story on a lawyer and a headline-grabbing case not just depicted the markets and the streets, but also other unique aspects like the accent of the locals, and their laughter.

Article 15 (2019)

Ayushmann Khurrana's critically acclaimed film was entirely shot in Lucknow and its outskirts. It had visuals of the streets and the interiors as the police went about solving a gruesome rape case.

Gulabo Sitabo (2020)

One gets to see some of the old havelis in Lucknow, one of which is a bone of contention in the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film. The lanes of Hazratganj and Chowk area in old Lucknow forms an important part of the film.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Janhvi Kapoor's story about an Indian Air Force aspirant was completely set in Lucknow. Monuments like Rumi Darwaza and La Martiniere College have been shown in the film. The protagonist's home was set in Nirala Nagar area in the city.