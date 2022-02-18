UP Election: Kangana Ranaut Makes Vote Appeal For BJP; 'Make Yogi Govt Win Again'

Today, February 18, marks the last day of campaigning for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh election. People of 16 districts divided into 59 constituencies from the Awadh and the Bundelkhand region will cast their votes on February 20. The remaining four phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and made a vote appeal amid UP elections. She extended her support to the ruling BJP's Yogi Adityanath govt and asked her fans and followers in the state to cast their vote for him.

Kangana Ranaut makes vote appeal for Yogi govt

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Queen actor dropped a video featuring herself. In the video, she said, "Namaste Doston, hum sab jaante hai ke Uttar Pradesh mein chunav chal rahe hai. Aur iss chunavi kurukshetra mein, humara ek matra hatiyar hai- vote. (Hello friends, we all know that there are elections held in Uttar Pradesh. In this political battle, our only weapon is 'vote')."

She added, "Yaad rakhein ki hume apni chaheti Yogi sarkar ko firse wapas lana hai, isiliye bhar bharke votes dene honge. Aur jab bhi vote dene jaaye, apne saath 3-4 logon ko zarur leke jaaye. Yaad rakhiye, Vijay ka yeh kirtiman toote na, ek bhi vote chootena… Jai Shri Ram! (Remember, we have to bring back the Yogi government and we will have to give him lots of votes. Thus, take at least three to four people when you go for voting.)"

Yogi Adityanath asserts Ram Mandir will be 'National Temple'

Meanwhile, while addressing an election campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh's Karhal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be the 'national temple' of India. Adityanath also slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, saying that Yadav's first decision after becoming CM in 2012 was to take back all cases filed against those who had attacked the Sankat Mochan temple in Ayodhya.

Akhilesh, after becoming CM in 2012, his first decision was to take back the cases against those who did a terrorist attack on Sankat mochan Temple in Ayodhya," CM Adityanath said.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/PTI