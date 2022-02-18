UP Elections: Kangana Ranaut Hails BJP Government; 'goons Tremble Under CM Yogi's Rule'

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hailed the governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and extended her support to the BJP government in the state. Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana gave a shoutout to the CM on the issue of women's safety and said "Yogi's victory is equivalent to the victory of Uttar Pradesh."

She wrote, "The goons who used to cast an evil eye on our sisters and daughters, now tremble in the rule of Yogi. Safety of women is his top priority. If Yogi wins, UP wins."

In her previous story, Kangana Ranaut also shared a video showcasing women's safety in the northern state due to its improved law and order situation under the BJP rule. The shoutout comes ahead of the third phase of the UP elections which will be held on February 20.

Kangana Ranaut shares a cordial relationship with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and has often praised his method of governance. Moreover, the actress was recently declared as the brand ambassador for the UP government's flagship program 'One District One Product'.

Kangana Ranaut meets CM Yogi Adityanath

After wrapping up the shooting of her upcoming movie Tejas in October last year, the actress met the Chief Minister in Lucknow. Though the CM's office called it a courtesy meet, soon after the meeting, the government announced that Kangana was the brand ambassador of its ODOP program.

Uttar Pradesh election

The seven-phase elections in UP began on February 10 and two phases of the elections have been held and the third phase is scheduled to be held on February 20. Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 59 seats will go to the polls in the third phase of the UP election on Sunday.

Results of the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh will be declared on March 10, along with four other states. As per the Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth-led BJP+ is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. BSP is likely to get 8-16 while Congress 3-9, and others 0-4 seats.

