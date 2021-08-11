UP Police Serves Notice At Shilpa Shetty's Residence Over Fraud Case Registered In Lucknow

Trouble seems to be mounting for the Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra family, as a team of Mumbai police accompanied by Uttar Pradesh police visited their Juhu-based bungalow on Wednesday. The police, as per sources, handed over a notice in relation to the two FIRs that have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhutikhand police stations in Lucknow against actor Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty in an alleged fraud case.

As per reports, the fraud case is related to the fitness chain that goes by the name 'Iosis Wellness Centre', allegedly run by Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda. Shilpa, the chairman, and the director, Sunanda, allegedly took a payment from the complainant in the name of opening a branch of the said fitness chain. However, the mother-daughter duo failed to do so, after which the said FIRs were filed.

Police at Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's residence

The development comes on the same day the Sessions court in Mumbai heard the bail applications of businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. In the bail application, Kundra has stated that there is 'no obscenity' in the evidence that the police claimed to have seized. Countering the statement, the police before the court asserted that the videos seized during the probe show that pornographic content, which was uploaded on Hotshots app, was linked to Kundra’s company. The police have further opposed Kundra's bail plea stating that he is an influential person and a British citizen and may leave the country if released.

The Bombay High Court on Saturday had dismissed Raj Kundra's plea challenging his 'illegal' arrest. Further, the court had noted that the order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate was within the conformity of law and did not require any interference. "The aforesaid would lead to a conclusion that the remand to custody by the metropolitan magistrate is within the conformity of law and does not require any interference," the court had said.

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on the night of July 19. The police, after the arrest, had revealed that struggling models and artists were lured and promised roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do nude and semi-nude scenes against their wishes. The scenes, as per the police, were circulated in the cyber world through applications, including the Hotshots app. The Hotshot app was owned by London based firm called Kernin, but all its content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Viaan company in Mumbai, owned by Raj Kundra.

