'Thalaivi' To 'Gunjan Saxena': Upcoming Biopics In Bollywood You Can’t Afford To Miss

The year 2020 could be a good year for biopics as it has few of the most awaited releases. Thalaivi, Chhapaak, Gunjan Saxena are the important films waiting for a release this year. If you are the kind of moviegoer who only prefers biopics, 2020 may have a lot to offer to you. Here is the list of biopics you can look forward to in 2020:

Thalaivi

The bilingual biopic Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay. The Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will be enacting the role of Jayalalitha. The biopic Thalaivi is based on the life of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha. The film will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. In Tamil, the biopic will appear as Thalaivi and in Hindi, it is planned to be released at Jaya.

Chhapaak

The biopic Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is about the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. Chhapaak by Meghna Gulzar features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. Chhapaak deals with a strong social message regarding the survival of the acid attack victims. It also talks about the indomitable spirit and success of Laxmi Agrawal in building positive changes in society.

Deepika will be essaying the role of Laxmi Agrawal. The film recreates the dreadful incident of acid attack on Malti, her medical treatments, court proceedings, societal pressure and her indomitable spirit of success in facing it all.

Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena; The Kargil Girl is a biopic directed by Sharan Sharma. The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Pilot. Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi are seen in the leading roles. Gunjan Saxena; The Kargil Girl is the first biopic of Janvi Kapoor.

Gunjan Saxena, IAF pilot flew into a combat zone during the Kargil War. She rescued injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999. This brave IAF pilot is bestowed with Shourya Chakra for her courageous brave deed. The unabashed courage and the bravery are shown through the actress Janvi Kapoor in the film Gunjan Saxena; Kargil girl. The film will be released on March 13, 2020.

