'Uri' Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Vicky Kaushal Starrer Earned Globally

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike is a military action film released back in the year 2019. Bankrolled by producer Ronnie Screwvala, the film starred Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The plot of the film details the dramatised accounts of the retaliation of the 2016 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The story revolves around the life of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill who lead the Indian Army to a covert operation against the group of militants who were responsible for the attack at a base in Uri. Recently, the lead actor of the film, Vicky Kaushal relished the memories of his movie by personally visiting the Uri base camp. Now, here we have listed down details about how the film fared at the box office upon its release.

Uri box office collection

Released on January 11, 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike was highly acclaimed by critics and fans alike. Apart from collecting accolades, the film also turned out to be a major box office success. According to Box office India, Uri box office collection is reported to be approximately Rs 338 crore at the worldwide box office. The film opened with a collection of over Rs. 8 crore on its first day. Uri box office collection in its opening weekend was approximately over Rs 35 crore from just domestic circuit.

It was on the eighth day of the film’s release that Uri surpassed the milestone of crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark, on the 15th day, the film minted over Rs. 200 crore and on the 28th day of its release, it managed to gain over Rs. 300 crore making it the fourth-highest grossing film of the year. Made on a budget of Rs. 44 crore, the film earned over Rs. 244 crore in the domestic circuit. On the other hand, the movie minted over $7.4 million in international markets. Uri: The Surgical Strike was declared a blockbuster at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal’s recent visit to Uri base camp

The actor took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning photos of his recent visit to the Uri base camp. He shared the pictures with a heart-warming caption that read, “My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!”. Take a look at the post below: