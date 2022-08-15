'Uri' Director Reveals Vicky Kaushal's 'secret' Connect With Hrithik Roshan's 'Lakshya'

Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in lead roles, Uri: The Surgical Strike hit the theatres on 11th January 2019. The film received a lot of appreciation and won four National Film Awards including Best Director for Aditya, Best Actor for Vicky, Best Audiography for Bishwadeep Chatterjee, and Best Music Director (Background Score) for Shashwat Sachdev. Not only did the film become one of the highest-grossing Indian films, but it was also a recipient of several accolades.

Now, on the occasion of Independence Day, director Aditya Dhar disclosed some unknown facts about Uri: The Surgical Strike. Sharing an interesting story behind the Indian action flick, the filmmaker asserted that Vicky Kaushal's name in the film was inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s name in Lakshya.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Aditya Dhar said, "So not many people know this. Vicky’s name in the film is Vihaan Singh Shergill, and the name was inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s name in Lakshya, which was Karan Sheirgill. I really love Lakshya, so in my way, I paid a small tribute to that film by giving Vicky’s character the same surname."

He further shared another anecdote from the 2019 hit film, stating, "You know when they go for a surgical strike in the movie, there is a time that begins and reflects at the bottom of the screen. All the numbers in those mentioned timings are multiples of three because 3 is my lucky number. So I kept it like that, and nobody knows about it."

'Cast trained for 4 months ahead of Uri's shooting': Vicky Kaushal

He also shared that the cast trained for over 4 months before the shooting started for the film. Out of that, 2 months were dedicated to Army training and the rest of the time was dedicated to other training, 'like mixed martial arts, and gymming'.

Aditya went on to state, "Then we had hired one ground where we used to do different exercises every evening. Interestingly, during those sessions itself, we choreographed all the action sequences of the film." He concluded by saying that there are so many memories attached to the film.

Image: Twitter@akash_off7/@kardemommeee