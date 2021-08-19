Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar recently lauded Supreme Court's decision to allow women to take the NDA exam. Bringing it as a major step towards gender equality, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 18, allowed eligible women to take the examination for admission to National Defence Academy (NDA) which is scheduled for September 5.

Apart from passing the judgment, the SC also slammed the Indian Army for the decisions that are based on "gender discrimination". Taking to her Twitter handle, the Rangeela actor expressed her happiness and shared a snippet of the news update." Yesss!! Go get them girls!! Such a welcoming n much-needed step. #SupremeCourt #WomenPower," she tweeted.

A Bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hrishikesh Roy ordered that female candidate can sit for the NDA exam on September 5 but the admissions will be subject to the outcome of the petition. “In view of the impending examination and on hearing counsel for parties, we consider it appropriate to issue an interim direction permitting the women candidates to take part in the examination scheduled for September 5, 2021, subject to further orders from this Court,” the bench said. The bench also directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to take out an appropriate notification in view of its order and give due publicity to it.



During the hearing, senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, appearing for Kalra, said they have received the Centre's counter-affidavit on Tuesday in which the government has stated that it is purely a policy decision and the court should not interfere with it. The bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that why is the government continuing in this direction after the verdicts of this court related to extending permanent commission in the Army and Navy to women. With regard to the admission of girls in Sainik Schools, the Centre in its affidavit said that the process of admitting girls have already started and it will be further expanded.



IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK/PTI/ANI/REPRESENTATIVE