Urmila Matondkar Enjoys 'rainy, Misty Day' With 'non-stop Food Party'; See Pic

Urmila Matondkar took to Instagram and shared a photo with her four furry friends. She was feeding the dogs outside her house amid rains. The Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya actor sported a raincoat as she fed them biscuits. She remarked that she did in memory of her beloved pet dog Stud who passed away last year. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Rainy, misty day well spent having a non-stop food party with d most wonderful four-legged friends in the entire village and around, in memory of our beloved Stud."

She posted a picture of her dog Stud on June 22 and said that it's been one year since her 'gorgeous angel Stud' left them.

"You are missed every single day. No one can ever replace you!" she wrote as she went on to recall his unconditional love. A fan was quick to pen his thoughts in a note. He wrote, "Physically it is not available but emotionally, spiritually is alive in memories and resides in the HEART of everyone. It is just one thought away. Let us remember its innocence and faithfulness."

Recently, Urmila celebrated 18 years of one of her films. She shared a still from the movie and wrote that it's been 18 years of this film and that it was a huge risk to take up this role that not many actresses would have even thought of. She thanked people for their immense love and support for this one. She then asked fans to guess the film. A user wrote, "This has got to be the iconic movie Bhoot. One of your best works." Bhoot also starred Ajay Devgn, Tanuja, Rekha.

Not only this, but she also took a trip down memory lane and remembered her work in the movie Jaanam Samjha Karo and recalled how she prepped up for the iconic song Sabki Baaratein Aayi. The lyrics of the song were given by the legendary Majrooh Sultanpuri. The actor has been a part of several movies in her career. Some of her songs like Rangeela Re, Chamma Chamma, Aa Hi Jaaye, remain hit even today.

