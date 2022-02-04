Urmila Matondkar Feels 'eternally Grateful' As She Celebrates Her 47th Birthday; See Pic

As Urmila Matondkar recently turned 47, she dropped in blissful glimpses of her birthday celebration on social media and even penned a sweet note for her well-wishers. She received numerous birthday wishes from celebrity artists and fans who remembered her amazing performances in the films.

Urmila Matondkar celebrates her birthday with her family

Urmila Matondkar recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself with her family in which she can be seen sporting a white top while sitting next to her husband and their two pet dogs. The photo also depicted how they were all dressed up to celebrate the actor's birthday with a cake decked up on the table. In the caption, she penned a note of gratitude and mentioned how she was counting her blessings and was eternally grateful for them. She even added a couple of party emojis to depict that she had a wonderful time on her birthday. The caption read, "Always counting my blessings and eternally grateful for them" (sic)

Many celebrities and fans took to Urmila Matondkar's latest Instagram post and poured in love and best wishes for her on her birthday while many others penned sweet birthday wishes for her in the comments section. Actor Annup Soni wrote 'Wish you a very Happy Birthday... Wishing health n happiness' while Tara Sharma stated 'A v Happy Birthday Lots of good wishes and love.' On the other hand, many fans wished her and mentioned that she was one of the most beautiful, charming and humble people of all and wished her many more such wonderful birthdays to come. Take a look at some of the reactions to Urmila Matondkar's latest Instagram post.

Urmila Matondkar's birthday celebration began a couple of days ago and she revealed it by sharing a picture of herself with her birthday cake. In the picture, she was seen blowing the candles with a glow on her face and mentioned in the caption that the cake cutting had officially begun. Adding to it, she also mentioned that it was a yummy strawberry flavoured cake and informed the fans that her birthday was yet to come. The caption read, "And the cake cutting has officially begun already 🥰 that too with #strawberrycake #birthdayvibes #birthdaycake #loved #humbled #grateful PS- my birthday is not today..it’s on the way" (sic) Take a look at her Instagram post-

Image: Instagram/@urmilamatondkarofficial