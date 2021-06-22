Urmila Matondkar Remembers Pet Dog 'Stud' On His First Death Anniversary; See Pic

Urmila Matondkar is among the active film celebrities on social media who consistently keeps her fans updated about what she’s up to. She has been quite upfront about her personal life, as her family members often feature in her posts, including her pet dogs. The actor has shared another click with her late dog Stud. On the occasion of his first death anniversary, Urmila shared an old picture with him on Instagram, along with an emotional note for him. The post promptly started receiving all kinds of warm reactions from fans.

Urmila Matondkar remembers her late pet dog

Anyone who has followed Urmila Matondkar on social media would be aware of her pet dog Stud, who was a rottweiler. The picture that she shared in her latest post shows her posing with Stud. Urmila penned a heartfelt note for him in the caption which read, “One year since u left us my gorgeous angel #Stud 🐶 You are missed every single day ❤❤😇😇 No one can ever replace you”. Her fans also expressed their solidarity in the comments, while also paying compliments to their memory.

IMAGE: URMILA MATONDKAR'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Matondkar had previously posted a picture of Stud with her husband Mohsin Akhtar, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. The click shows Mohsin cuddling with their dog, who is wearing a blue outfit. She wrote in the caption, “Those who shine n give light n joy to others are rare gems. Happiest Birthday to one such mad, crazy, fun rare Gem 💖Happy Birthday dearest hubby Mohsin”. Along with Stud, the couple also has two other pet dogs, Laila and Romeo, who have also featured on her social media handles.

Urmila Matondkar has starred in several hit films during the course of her career. Some of the popular ones include Rangeela, Kunwara, Ek Hasina Thi, Satya and many more. However, she has been out of action for many years now and had joined politics a few years ago. She has also appeared in quite a few reality TV shows in the past, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 2, Dance Maharashtra Dance and many more.