Urmila Matondkar Rings In Her 47th Birthday With Adorable Little Children; See Pic

Rangeela actor Urmila Matondkar has turned a year older on Thursday, February 04, 2021. The actor shared a sweet post which is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor went on to pen a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urmila Matondkar shared a sweet picture of how she went on to celebrate her birthday. In the picture, the actor can be seen cutting her birthday cake with several children around her. Some kids are also seen holding Urmila’s hand while she cuts the delicious looking cake. The actor can be seen donning an all-white pleated dress. She also opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also wrote penned a sweet note. She wrote, “Nothing like spreading happiness amongst kids..ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’• #happiness #gratitude #humility #thankful”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Urmila Matondkar shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users penned sweet birthday wishes, notes and more, while some lauded the actor for her looks and personality. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous person ever”, while the other one wrote, “you are such a beauty, wishing you love, health and happiness always”. Check out a few more comments below.

The actor recently gave an interview to Hindustan Times where she went on to share plans her birthday plans. The actor has revealed that she will be conducting a distribution drive for underprivileged people and will also be conducting a live Facebook and Instagram session for her fans for the first time. The actress shares that she doesn't believe she's going big on her birthday celebrations and that her upbringing has been such that she's been engraved on social work since childhood on a big day. Recalling some of the childhood memories associated with her birthday, Urmila said that her parents used to ask her to donate some money to institutions across Maharashtra that requires more than anyone else.

