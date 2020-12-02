Urmila Matondkar Stuns In A Blue Saree, Expresses Her Love For The Ethnic Look

Urmila Matondkar seems to be in love with her saree. In a recent Instagram post, the Bollywood actor posed in a powder blue saree for a political event. In the Instagram post, Urmila Matondkar spoke about her love for sarees. The pictures even received immense love from her fans.

Urmila Matondkar expresses her love for sarees

Urmila Matondkar is beginning a new chapter in her political career. The Rangeela actor recently joined Shiv Sena. During this event, she chose to don a powder blue saree. She paired it up with a golden blouse and some dainty gold jewellery. Even Urmila Matondkar seems to be in love with her look.

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared two posts dedicated to her look. In one of the Instagram posts, Urmila Matondkar spoke about her love for sarees to her fans. She wrote, “Love sarees even if I don’t wear them often”. She added, “Thank you @label_vidhitaraut for this pretty one and @tdsbypurvashiraut for jewellery to complete the look". Take a look at Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram post here.

Also read | Actor-turned Politician Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena; Watch Video

In her second Instagram post, Urmila Matondkar simply added the caption, “Jai Maharashtra”. Even Urmila Matondkar’s fans seem to have loved her look. They all expressed their thoughts in the comment section of these posts. Take a look and also see Urmila Matondkar’s second post in the saree.

Apart from garnering love from her fans over her saree, Urmila Matondkar also began a new chapter in her political career. The Bollywood actor turned politican joined Sihv Sena. She chose to don this outfit while being officiated to the party at CM Udhav Thackeray residence. After the ceremony, Urmila Matondkar interacted with the media.

Also read | Urmila Matondkar Misses Her Rottweiler, Says He Will Forever Stay In Her Heart

In a quote mentioned by PTI, Urmila Matondkar spoke about becoming a Shiv Sena leader. She mentioned that she entered the film industry as an "outsider". She also added that she is not a "media made star". While talking about her new political journey with Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar said that she will try her best to become a "people's leader".

Also read | Urmila Matondkar Celebrates '21 Years Of Mast' With Retro Post, Fans Shower Love

Also read | Anil Kapoor Admits Making Goof-up While Shooting 'Judaai' With Urmila Matondkar; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.