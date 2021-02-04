Urmila Matondkar Turns 47, Says 'sometimes People Try And Troll Me By Calling Me Aunty’

Bollywood’s versatile actress Urmila Matondkar who has performed several iconic roles in the industry for a long time turned 47 on February 4. Believing in the saying ‘Age is just a number’ the Rangeela actress revealed that she never paid much attention to her growing age. Taking stride on the same, she opened up to Hindustan Times and shared how comments pertaining to her age do not bother her much.

Urmila Matondkar shares plans on birthday

Talking about the same, Urmila revealed that there are people and her fans who try to troll her by calling her ‘aunty’. Retaliating to those comments, the actress said that she wants to convey all those people a strong message with folded hands that if they are doing it with a purpose to make her feel bad about it, then their practices are going in vain as nothing is bothering her. Urmila further said that all those numbers are just adding more life to her age. The actress also explained the fact that people should learn to appreciate everything more as the years go by. She advised people to add life in terms of their qualitative good.

While sharing her plans on the special day, Urmila revealed that she will conduct a distribution drive for underprivileged people and will also conduct a Facebook and Instagram live session for the first time for her fans. The actress shares that she does not believe in going big for her birthday celebrations and her upbringing has been such that since childhood she has engraved herself into social work o the big day. Recalling some of the childhood memories associated with her birthday, Urmila said that her parents used to ask her to donate some money to institutions, across Maharashtra that requires it more than anyone.

While growing up as and when Urmila began her career in films, her birthday’s were never the same as her childhood. She admitted that she had no time for herself as she used to end up working on festivals also while shooting for her projects. She feels blessed as people across the world celebrate the day by sharing her songs, films, and a lot more to make it extra special for her.

