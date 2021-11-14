Urmila Matondkar Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated as She Test Negative For COVID-19

Earlier this month, Urmila Matondkar took to her Instagram and announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. On Sunday, Matondkar shared a health update via her social media handle and revealed that she was back on track and tested negative for the virus. As she shared her health update, the actor also urged fans to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Urmila Matondkar urges fans to get vaccinated

On October 31, Urmila Matondkar took to her Twitter and announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She tweeted "I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. I’m fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities."

The actor, on Sunday, gave fans a health update and revealed that she was healthy and had tested negative. The Rangeela actor shared a video on her Instagram and shared her quarantine experience and urged fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Urmila said that getting vaccinated was the only way to get the country back on track. She also said that people shouldn't take COVID lightly as it is still spreading in the country and also explained the benefits of getting vaccinated. See her video here-

Urmila Matondkar celebrated 18 years in Pinjar

Urmila Matondkar celebrated 18 years of her movie Pinjar and shared a poster of the movie to commemorate the occasion. As she shared the poster, Urmila wrote, "18 years of playing "Puro" in AmritaPritam's timeless classic "Pinjar"Can't help but wonder even though things look apparently changed, if the situation of women has actually changed for any better or do they still struggle through the mindset of a rigid society."

