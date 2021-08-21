Urmila Matondkar Welcomes 'new Family Member' & It Has An 'Avengers' Connection

Many Bollywood stars are known for their love of pets, and of late, many have welcomed a 'new family member.' The latest to do was Urmila Matondkar. The actor-turned-politician was over the moon after bringing home a puppy.

Urmila Matondkar welcomes new family member, Thor

Urmila took to social media to post pictures with her new pet, and addressed it as a 'family member.' Dressed in a salwar kameez, the Shiv Sena leader looked delighted to pose with the dog, whom she has named after Avengers superhero Thor.

She stated that it was the Indie puppy that she had seen on Twitter. The puppy had been rescued from an animal welfare organisation and she had decided to adopt the pet. The Rangeela star added that the organisation also hoped with medical cases, hospitalisation and more.

Urmila suggested all pet lovers consider adopting pets and added that one 'can expect an abundance of unconditional love always.' She also gave the contact details of the organisation to connect to them on it.

Meet THOR 🐶

Our new family member❤

Indie puppy that I saw on Twitter which was rescued fr Borivali by Sohaile from CUDDLES Animal Welfare which we've adopted.I request all pet lovers to consider adopting them.If ure looking to adapt an Indie u can reach them on 98700 72277 pic.twitter.com/2sSngsv52T — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) August 20, 2021

Numerous celebrities gave their thumbs up on her initiative to adopt rather than buy a new pet. Actors Pooja Bhatt, Anju Mahendroo, screenwriters Apurva Asrani and Shagufta Rafique and media entrepreneur Raj Nayak were among them. They used words like 'proud' and heart emojis galore.

Urmila also has another pet named Romeo and frequently drops pictures with the pet on her social media handles. In fact, she had wished her husband Mohsin for his birthday and their anniversary with the mention of Romeo.

Bollywood stars welcome pets

Meanwhile, some Bollywood stars recently welcomed pets and had Hollywood-inspired names to give to them. One of them was Varun Dhawan who has named his new family member, Joey, one of the characters from the iconic sitcom Friends.

Sonam K Ahuja too brought home a new dog, calling it the 'newest member of the Kapoor family.' And she has named him Russell Crowe Kapoor after the popular Hollywood star, known for Gladiator and other hits.

Even Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan had brought home a dog a few weeks ago. He too had an interesting name for his pet, Bahadur Jugnu Badshah Hasbulla.

(Image Credits: Urmila Matondkar/Instagram)