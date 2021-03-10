Urmila Matondkar's Throwback To The Fun Goa Trip With Her Precious Romeo

Glimpses of Urmila Matondkar’s dogs have always been a delightful sight for all her fans and followers on social media and as she shared yet another glimpse of her with her cute pet, her fans showered love on them. She posted a throwback photo of them together as they were enjoying a great time during their vacation.

Urmila Matondkar in the company of her precious Romeo

Urmila Matondkar recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this amazing photo that gave a glimpse of the quality time she spent with her dog Romeo on their vacation to Goa. In the photo, the actor can be seen lovingly hugging her dog Romeo from behind as they lie together next to a pool. She can be seen wearing an elegant red coloured dress with a golden belt around the waist. The photo also gave a glimpse of their poolside having a mesmerizing green view all around.

In the caption, she asked her fans whether they could still hear the sound of nature in its silence or were they lost in their life’s jungle. She then stated how she was in the company of her precious Romeo and added a dog symbol next to it.

The fans loved Urmila Matondkar’s dog and they dropped in numerous heart symbols in the comment section for the adorable affection they saw between Urmila Matondkar and Romeo. Many of the fans took to Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram post and mentioned how they both looked so cute and added how she looked extremely gorgeous. Many of them also mentioned how they were waiting for her to watch her in movies soon while many others commented on how they have always loved all her movies. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Urmila Matondkar’s photos on Instagram and see how they swamped her post with love and compliments.

Urmila Matondkar recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband Mohsin and posted this photo for all her fans. In the photo, she can be seen in a ravishing look with her husband as they enjoy a lavish dinner in Goa. In the caption, she stated how it was a fairy tale and thanked the hotel staff for the most perfect and surreal evening to make their anniversary special.

