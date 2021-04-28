Urvashi Rautela & Guru Randhawa Recreate Iconic "Titanic Pose" In The 'Doob Gaye' BTS

Actor Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram on late Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her upcoming project Doob Gaye. Along with the video, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing the post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi Rautela shared a video with her co-star Guru, where they could be seen striking the famous Titanic pose. In the video, the actor can be seen grooving to the lyrics and soon Guru, who was doing his makeup, went on to join her. They both sang the lyrics and went on to strike the famous Titanic pose. Urvashi can be seen donning a floral dress, while Guru sported a white t-shirt, jeans,` and a denim jacket.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “BACK TO OUR TITANIC POSE FOR DOOB GAYE ðŸ›³ ðŸš¢ ðŸ’¦ ðŸŒŠðŸŒŠðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ You jump, I jump, remember?” Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post below.

Netizens react to Urvashi's post

As soon as Urvashi shared the post online, fans quickly went on to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users commented on the duo’s pose, while some were all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “this is such a sweet video”. Another user wrote, “love this”. Some of the users also added many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa will be seen together in the upcoming music video Doob Gaye. The Great Grand Masti actor has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the song's set, but her recent post has gotten everyone's attention. In the video, Urvashi can be seen applying Guru's make-up while he tries to flee from her.

Urvashi begins the video by welcoming everyone to Urvashi Rautela's beauty master class and introducing her muse for the day, Guru Randhawa. The crew members can be heard laughing in the background as she applies a highlighter to his cheekbones and requests lipstick but does not apply it. While Rautela looked stunning in a short baby pink dress with flared sleeves, Guru was dressed entirely in an all-black outfit. Take a look.

Image Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

