Urvashi Rautela And Guru Randhawa Share Warm Hug In New Stills From 'Doob Gaye'

Model turned actress Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram recently featured a series of photos of the actress with Guru Randhawa. The duo was seen sharing a warm hug in the photos. The photos were stills from their upcoming project together.

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa share a warm hug

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa will soon be seen together in the music video Doob Gaye. The actress took to her Instagram to share photos from the sets of their upcoming song. The actress was seen wearing denim shorts and a purple crop top with golden gladiator slippers while Guru Randhwan was seen wearing a red checkered shirt with blue denim. While sharing the photos, Urvashi reminded her fans and followers that the music video for Doob Gaye would be releasing on the 30th of April and also wrote "Live life to the fullest".

Fans react to Urvashi Rautela's latest post

Fans quickly reacted to Urvashi Rautela's latest post with Guru Randhawa and filled the comment section. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comments section. One fan left a comment saying that the duo looked really cute together. While another fan commented that their duo might be one of the best couples and was really excited to see their collaboration and wished them luck in advance.

Urvashi Rautela pays tribute to late actor Vivekh

The actress shared a picture with the late actor and paid tribute to him. While sharing the pictures Urvashi wrote that she will miss the Padma Shri award winner and that she was shocked to hear about his demise. She also gave her condolences to the late actor's family. Urvashi wrote "I will miss you forever my Padma Shri @actorvivekh sir. My experience of working with a legend like you in my debut Tamil film is unforgettable. I’m so shocked by the loss. You cared for me & cared for the world. Your comic timing & dialogues. Your love for the trees. My heartfelt condolences to Vivekh sir’s family, friends and fans. #RIPVivekh.I have some best memories of my life with you....Thank you sir for everything".

