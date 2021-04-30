Urvashi Rautela & Guru Randhawa's 'Doob Gaye' Released: 'Love Wins Over Betrayal'

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa teamed up for a music video titled Doob Gaye which marks the first collaboration between the duo. The makers of their song unveiled its video on Friday, April 30, which garnered massive love from fans. Sung by Guru Randhawa, the song entails the story of love, but with a twist of an unexpected betrayal.

Urvashi Rautela's new song Doob Gaye unveiled

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa's new song starts with how a young couple escapes to picturesque locations to spend some quality time together. The song entails the story of how a woman from an elite family, who spells royalty, falls in love with a handsome man who works in a cafe. He also feels scared as the superiority complex between them leaves him puzzled about his future. However, Urvashi comforts him and tells him that she will never leave his side, thus finding joy in small things in life.

Further in the Doob Gaye song, Urvashi time and again visits Guru's cafe just to catch a glimpse of him. However, things turn ugly one day after she arrives at the cafe with a guy who seems to ber boyfriend. Guru faces a major breakdown after he watches another man romance the woman whom he just gave a ring. Urvashi, all red-faced, leaves the cafe, which then creates a rift between the duo. Later on, Guru waits at their meeting point and reminisces his fond memories with his ladylove. Soon, she runs towards him and hugs him tight and they reunite.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar's Doob Gaye, shows how love sees no boundaries or esteem. Sometimes, people belonging to royal families fall in love with the simplicity of people hailing from middle-class families, thus leading to a happily-ever-after. While the lyrics of Doob Gaye song are penned by Jaani, the music is given by B Praak. The video is directed by Remo D'Souza.

Guru and Urvashi teased fans with many BTS pics and videos that amped up curiosity. The latter has delivered performances in films like Virgin Bhanupriya, Pagalpanti, Sanam Re, and many others. Meanwhile, the former's last song titled Mehendi Wale Haath with Sanjana Sanghi has hit a staggering 146M views.

Source: Stills from Doob Gaye song