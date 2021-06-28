Urvashi Rautela Awarded With 'Stree Shakti National Award 2021' By Maharashtra Governor

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela made her fans and family proud by winning the Stree Shakti National Award 2021 for her contribution to the Hindi film Industry. The actor was felicitated by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for excellence in the field of Hindi film industry.

Urvashi looked stunning in a cream coloured saree with golden borders and a matching sleeveless golden blouse while receiving the recognition. For jewellery, Urvashi wore dangly golden earrings with golden bangles and left her hair open for the occasion. She can be seen standing beside the Governor of Maharashtra who is wearing an all-white Jubba and salwar with a khadi jacket and a black cap. He is also wearing a mask owing to the current pandemic. Take a look at the pictures below.

A look at Urvashi Rautela's movies and other projects

Urvashi was crowned as the Miss Diva Universe in 2015 and went on to represent India in the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. The actor made her debut with the Bollywood movie Singh Saab the Great which starred Sunny Deol and Amrita Rao in the lead. The actor gained recognition after she appeared in Honey Singh's music video for Love Dose where she impressed the audience with her dance moves. She has been a part of Bollywood movies like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti and most recently in Virgin Bhanupriya. The actor had recently taken to Instagram to share a video of herself practising kickboxing and said that she is prepping hard for her next action-packed film. However, she did not mention the name of her movie.

Apart from appearing in movies, the actor has also been a part of several music videos and has appeared in a handful of music videos this year including Teri Load Ve, Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si and her latest with Guru Randhawa titled Doob Gaye. She was also a part of an International music video titled Versace Baby with Eqyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan.

