Urvashi Rautela Beams With Pride As Her Foundation Donates 47 O2 Concentrators Amid COVID

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has been doing her bit to provide oxygen concentrators to those who are in need amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hate Story 4 actor recently took to her Instagram to inform her fans that the foundation eponymous to her name has donated 47 oxygen concentrators till now. She also penned an inspiring note about how one’s vision pulls one to do the good deed when they really care about something.

Urvashi Rautela’s foundation donates 47 oxygen concentrators

In the pictures shared by Urvashi, several rows of boxes packed with oxygen concentrators were kept. She and one of the staff members were inspecting them as well. Wearing a light blue frilled crop top and a pair of ripped jeans, Urvashi posed for the camera. In the caption of the post, Urvashi wrote, “URVASHI RAUTELA FOUNDATION DONATES TOTAL 47 OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS. Have a heart & save a lung. If you are working on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you.” She further continued to write ‘Ek alag hi pehchan banane ki aadat hai meri, takleefon mei bhi muskurana ki aadat hai meri. Kamzor waqt hota hai vyakti nahi. Jinse koi ummed nai hoti, aksar vahi kamaal karte hai.”

As soon as her post was shared, Urvashi’s fans and followers rushed in to praise her initiatives during this difficult time. Many have commented using the red heart emojis while several others used the heart-eye emoticons. See their reactions below.

Before this post, the 27-year-old actor shared an Instagram reel of her getting out of her car at the airport. In the video, she gets out of her car and poses for the paparazzi as well. In the caption of the post, she informed that she flying off to donate more oxygen concentrators. Her caption read, “ON MY WAY. TO DONATE MORE OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS | URVASHI RAUTELA FOUNDATION.”

In the month of April, Urvashi took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of her and her team donating oxygen concentrators in Uttrakhand. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “URVASHI RAUTELA FOUNDATION donated 27 oxygen concentrators in Uttarakhand. Have a heart & save a lung.” Urvashi also donated food and water to the needy who were severely affected because of cyclone Tauktae.

