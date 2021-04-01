Urvashi Rautela Becomes First Ever Indian To Feature On The Cover Of Iraqi Magazine

Model turned actor Urvashi Rautela is known for her films like Hate Story IV, Sanam Re and Pagalpanti. Recently, she became the first Indian/ Asian actor to ever feature on an Iraqi magazine. Take a look at the cover page of Baghdad Street Style.

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she was honoured to become the first-ever Indian/ Asian actor to feature on the cover of Iraq’s No.1 Magazine Baghdad Street Style. She thanked the magazine for showcasing love towards her. She wrote, "I’m truly elated big love to all my fans & loved ones." In the picture, she wore a traditional outfit and held the lead of a horse. She also wrote about the history of fashion in Iraq. She added, "The history of Iraqi fashion is as diverse as the different cultures and influences which have passed through the country since its inception as an independent state." Take a look at the picture from Urvashi Rautela's Instagram account here.

Reaction on Urvashi Rautela's cover photo

As soon as Urvashi Rautela shared the news, her fans wrote all things nice on the picture. They wrote that she was the most beautiful woman in Bollywood. They also wrote that her outfit looks extremely royal and mentioned that they were proud to be her fans. Take a look at some of the comments on Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photo.

A peek into Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Earlier, Urvashi shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. She wore a maroon gown with shimmers and held a glass of red wine in her hand. She paired her outfit with chunky hand accessories. The actor wrote in the caption, "OMG !!!!! So in love with my Rapunzel style hair." She captioned the second post and wrote that the longer her hair the better. Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's photos here.

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

The actor was recently filming for her upcoming web series, a cop-thriller titled Inspector Avinash. Starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role, the show is directed by filmmaker Neerraj Pathak, who is known for helming films like Bhaiaji Superhit and Right Yaaa Wrong. Inspector Avinash is based on the true story of a cop named Avinash Mishra from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

