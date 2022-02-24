Model-turned-actor Urvashi Rautela will turn a year older tomorrow. The Bollywood actor, reportedly, jetted off to the Maldives to ring her special day with her family. The actor, who is an active Instagram user, has been treating fans and followers from the island country. Recently, in exclusive quote to Republic Media Network, Rautela opened up about her plans for the day. She also talked about 'ditching her diet for a wholesome meal' on her birthday.

Urvashi Rautela shares her plans for her birthday

Miss Diva Universe 2015 revealed how she is going to ditch her diet on her special day. She shared she will be having "cakes, different desserts, a lot of sweets, Japanese, Chinese, Indian, Asian cuisines."

Urvashi Rautela, born in Haridwar in 1994, began her modelling career at the age of 15 when she participated in Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week. She has won the title of Miss Teen India 2009. Rautela made her Bollywood debut in the year 2013 with Singh Saab The Great. She has appeared in several films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in the Zee5 Original film, Virgin Bhanupriya. Rautela also made headlines recently as she was also a jury member of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. The title was won by India's Harnaaz Sandhu.

Rautela will soon be seen in the Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actor will also play the lead role in a bilingual thriller, Black Rose, along with the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. Urvashi will be making her debut in the Tamil film industry with the Rs 200 crore big-budget film The Legend opposite Saravana. The actor has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Earlier, the Hate Story 4 actor marked her presence in UAE, when she walked the runway at the Arab Fashion Week. With this, she became the first Indian Showstopper to walk for prestigious Arab Fashion Week twice. Rautela has always left her fans captivated with her statement appearances and exceptional charm. This time, the actor donned a costume that is worth a whopping amount of Rs 40 crore. The Cleopatra Real Gold and Diamond ensemble left everybody speechless. She walked the runway at the Arab Fashion Week in UAE in a golden high-slit gown.

Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela