Urvashi Rautela's Boldest Looks You Must Check Out

Urvashi Rautela has proved her acting skills in the movies Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti. The Pagalpanti actor, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, quickly became popular in the industry. Urvashi Rautela's social media proves that she is among the most influential models. The 25-year-old actor has broken the barriers at times and has served us with her most unique looks. Let's take a look at Urvashi Rautela's alluring photos from her social media which prove that the model can look effortlessly sharp and bold.

In this look, the actor has donned a messy hairdo. Urvashi is also wearing a white crop-top. She is also wearing a high-waist polka-dotted bottoms, which makes her look stylish.

In this look, the actor is wearing a shimmery outfit. Urvashi takes care of her entire look, from head to toe, and makes sure that she looks impeccable. The actor never fails to look good in whatever she wears.

This look is from a popular Awards show. The actor is rocking a bold black dress with a high slit. Urvashi's unique fashion sense always makes her look classy.

In this look, the actor is rocking bangs. She is also wearing a green outfit that compliments her great physique. Urvashi's style has always been distinctive which helped her become an influential model.

In this look, the actor is wearing a custom designer outfit. The actor is donning a lighter-tone of the colour pink. Rautela is always on top of her fashion game and inspires fans to do the same.

Image Credits: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

