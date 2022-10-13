Urvashi Rautela Breaks Silence On Rishabh Pant Stalking Allegations; 'they’re Bullying Me'

Urvashi Rautela has finally reacted to allegations of stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant amid his Australia tour for the T20 World Cup. Rautela, who has shared a series of cryptic posts from Australia, is being called out by many netizens for following Pant and penning notes on love, marriage and more. In her latest post. Urvashi drew comparisons between herself and the late Mahsa Amini, whose suspicious death has sparked major protests in Iran. She said that people are 'bullying' her by labelling her a 'stalker', adding that no one cares about her well-being.

Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on Rishabh Pant stalking allegations

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 13, Urvashi shared a video of herself dressed in a saree, looking lost as she stared into the sky. In the caption, she wrote, "FIRST IN IRAN 🇮🇷 #MahsaAmini & NOW IN INDIA….it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a Stalker ??? No one cares about me or supports me."

She added, "A strong woman is one who feels deeply & loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft & powerful, both practical & spiritual. She’s a gift to the world." Rautela also added hashtags like 'bring back our girls’ and ‘yes all women’. Take a look.

Urvashi recently shared pictures of her dressed in a white and red outfit as she wished fans 'Happy Karva Chauth'. The post's comments section was again filled with Rishabh Pant references, with a section of people requesting her to leave the cricketer alone.

Rishabh and Urvashi were rumoured to be dating back in 2018, however, the cricketer refuted the reports a year later. They were also recently involved in a social media feud after Urvashi claimed that 'Mr. RP’ once waited for over 10 hours for her in a hotel lobby.

