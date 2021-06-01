Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 'Doob Gaye's 100 Million Views With Kathak Performance

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa's Doob Gaye video officially crossed 100 million views recently. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share the good news and dedicate a special performance to her fans. Dressed in a blue and white outfit, she told her fans that she would be performing Kathak to commemorate the occasion.

She shared pictures of her outfit and of herself performing the dance. The song, released on April 30, 2021, managed to reach 100 million views within 31 days. On the special occasion, she chose to perform the Jaipur Gharana of Kathak. Along with the pictures, she shared an Instagram Reels video flaunting her dancing skills where she did the Kathak spins, called Chakkar. "CELEBRATING SUPER SUCCESS OF DOOB GAYE BY DOING JAIPUR GHARANA OF KATHAK FOR ALL YOU GUYS... MORE THAN 100 MILLION LOVE IN LESS THAN 11 DAYS", wrote the model.

On June 1, 2021, she posted another video of herself dancing to the song. She danced gracefully as Guru Randhawa's Doob Gaye played in the background. The actor poured several emotions as she danced to the slow romantic song.

Urvashi Rautela commemorates Doob Gaye video receiving 100 million views

Urvashi's fans rushed to the comment section to show their love and support for the actor. They dropped loads of hearts and fire emojis for the actor. One fan exclaimed saying, "Wow" and added heart eyes emojis to admire Urvashi's beauty. On her dance video, fans commented that they loved her dancing and that she did a great job. The dance video received more than 1 million views in a day.

Guru Randhawa and Urvashi Rautela's Doob Gaye video

Guru Randhawa and Urvashi Rautela's Doob Gaye video dropped on April 30, 2021. The song received loads of praises and support from their fans who gave it more than 1.2 million likes. The vocals of the song were provided by Randhawa while the music was composed by B Praak and lyrics were written by Jaani. The official music video was helmed by choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza and bankrolled under T-Series' banner. Currently, the song has received more than 100. 2 million views on YouTube.

Image: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.