Urvashi Rautela Celebrates Release Her New Song, Feels Honoured To Play Madhubala

Urvashi Rautela's new song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si was recently released. The song is a recreation of Kishore Kumar's classic song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si which featured Madhubala. The actress took to her Instagram to celebrate the release of her new song.

Urvashi Rautela celebrates the release of her new song

In Urshavi Rautela's recent video, she can be seen dancing to the tunes of the song and cutting a cake. The frame also features representatives from T-Series. Urvashi Rautela's new song is a tribute to Kishore Kumar, who is the original singer of the song and Madhubala who featured in the original song. Ajay Keswani lends his voice for the recreation of the classic song. Urvashi Rautela's new song has already crossed 3 million views in just a few days.

While sharing the video, the former Miss India Universe wrote in the caption that she was honoured and grateful to play the part of Madhubala, whom she described as 'the legendary beauty icon' to grace 'Indian cinema with her art and beauty'. She also thanked the team of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si for having her and making her their first choice.

Urvashi Rautela shares pictures from the sets of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si

Urvashi Rautela uploaded a series of pictures of herself from the sets of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si. The actress can be seen posing for the camera in a white gown on the sets of her song. While sharing the pictures, the actress said that she feels honoured to play the part of The Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood - Madhubala.

A quick look at some other Urvashi Rautela's videos

Urvashi Rautela was also seen in the music video Teri Load Ve. The video has crossed over 5.5 million views on YouTube. The actor has featured in many videos, some of which include videos like Love Dose, Laal Dupatta, Aashiq Banaya, Ek Diamond Da Haar, Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi. Urvashi Rautela will next be seen in Black Rose which will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual movie and it will mark Urvashi Rautela's debut in Telugu cinema.

