Urvashi Rautela Clarifies Her 'sorry' Comment; Says It Was Not For Cricketer Rishabh Pant

Actor and model Urvashi Rautela has been garnering headlines after she recently made a statement about how Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was interested in her. She claimed that her rumoured ex-beau Pant once waited for her in a hotel hobby for almost 10 hours. Pant was offended by the actor's remark and since then, the two of them appear to be engaged in a battle of indirect jibes with each other.

Though everything had subsided for a while, the actor yet again managed to grab attention after she recently said 'sorry' in an interview with paparazzi account Instant Bollywood. In the interview, Urvashi was allegedly asked if she had any messages for RP. To this, the former Miss Universe stated that she had nothing to say, following which she said, "Sorry, I’m sorry" with folded hands. She continued, "All I want to say is. What do I say? Nothing. Sorry. I’m sorry." While many thought that it was an apology to the cricketer, the actor has now clarified that media publications misunderstood it.

Urvashi Rautela clarifies her 'Sorry' comment

Rautela headed to her Instagram handle and wrote on her stories section, "These days official news articles & so-called meme pages (worst marketers) are more scripted than movies or a tv show!!! That sorry was for my fans & loved ones that I had nothing to say…" It is pertinent to note that the story has now been taken down.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source close to Urvashi also stated, "Urvashi in a media interaction apologized to her fans but many thought that the video seemed to indicate that she said sorry to the cricketer."

According to Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela earlier opened up about an incident that made her relationship with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant seem more romantic than it actually was. When describing the encounter that led to dating rumours about the cricketer, the Hate Story 4 actor addressed him as "Mr RP." She admitted that she was filming in Varanasi when "Mr RP" arrived to see her in the hotel lobby. She went on to state that she later made amends with him by meeting him in Mumbai, but the media reported on their encounter and suggested that they were dating.

Soon after the actor’s comments on Pant went viral online, the cricketer took to social media and urged her to stop lying in interviews for fame. He noted,

"It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai."

