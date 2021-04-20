Urvashi Rautela Does 'ballet At The Beach'; Fans Call Her 'stunning'

On April 19, 2021, Urvashi Rautela took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen elegantly dancing on the beach. The picture apparently comes from her latest music video, Doob Gaye with singer Guru Randhawa. In the song, she is seen performing ballet and contemporary dance.

Fans go gaga as Urvashi Rautela does ballet dance on the beach

In the picture, she can be seen sporting a black dress. She has styled her long hair in loose beach waves and has done a half up-do. The actor has gone for subtle makeup and has accessorised herself with a few pieces of silver bracelets and a pair of earrings. As for the caption, she penned Ballet dance at the beach. ‘#DoobGaye’” with a pair of black hearts and waves emoticon.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans were quick enough to like the post and drop positive comments. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to praise the actor. Josh Yugen commented, “Sooooo talented @urvashirautela” with a red heart and praising hands emoji. Clarissa Molina dropped several heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “You look super cute!!” with shining stars emoticon. Another one wrote, “It's really stunning” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A user commented, “All time beauty all-time favourite”. Another one wrote, “I can't wait for this project I wish you very good luck. Lots of love for my queen. You are looking so beautiful in black dress” with a string of emoticons.

Urvashi has been treating her fans with snaps from her latest song. Recently, she dropped an adorable picture featuring herself and Guru Randhawa. In the picture, the duo can be seen side hugging each other and standing on the rock enjoying the serene beauty of the ocean. They can be seen looking in the opposite direction as the camera captured their back.

In Urvashi Rautela's latest picture, she can be seen donning a satin pink outfit, while Guru sported an all-black outfit. Urvashi has kept her hair open and accessorised herself with a pair of silver rings in her hand. She captioned the picture in the Hindi language. She wrote, “à¤¹à¤® à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤®à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¡à¥‚à¤¬ à¤—à¤.... (I got so drowned in you…)”.

