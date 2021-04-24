Urvashi Rautela Does Guru Randhawa's Make-up In Latest BTS Video From 'Doob Gaye', Watch

Urvashi Rautela has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from the sets of her upcoming project Doob Gaye, where she stars alongside singer Guru Randhawa. The model turned actor recently shared a hilarious video with her co-star Guru, where she could be seen doing his make-up. Here is everything you need to know about Urvashi Rautela's latest Instagram post and more.

Urvashi Rautela does Guru Randhawa's make-up in a BTS video from Doob Gaye

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa will soon share screen space together in the upcoming music video titled Doob Gaye. The Great Grand Masti actor has been sharing a lot of BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the song but her latest IG post has caught everybody's attention. Urvashi can be seen doing Guru's make-up in the new post, while he tries to run away from her. The video begins with Urvashi welcoming everybody to Urvashi Rautela's beauty master class and introduces her muse for the day, which is Guru Randhawa.

The crew members can be heard laughing at the back while she applies highlighter on his cheekbones and further asks for lipstick as well but doesn't apply it. While Rautela looked stunning in a short baby pink dress with flared sleeves, Guru wore a completely black outfit. Her caption read, "HERE’S PRESENTING @urvashirautela ‘s DOOB GAYE MAKEUP ðŸ’„ BEAUTY MASTERCLASS WITH WORLD CLASS BEAUTY / BEAUTIFUL BOY @gururandhawa & HE ABSOLUTELY LOVES IT ðŸ’„ðŸ’ŒðŸ¥°ðŸ˜ðŸ¤ªðŸ˜œ HOW MUCH SHOULD I CHARGE ðŸ’´ ðŸ’° ðŸ’µ FROM HIM GUYS â“â“â“â“â“"

Fan reactions on Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post

Urvashi Rautela has a huge following of 36.2 million people on the social networking site and her latest video garnered close to 700k views within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers bombarded the comments section with love for both the artists and posted heart and fire emojis. While one of her followers called them superb together, another fan stated that the actor looks beautiful.

On the work front

Urvashi Rautela is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series titled Inspector Avinash, where she will be seen opposite Randeep Hooda. She last featured in the Zee5 movie Virgin Bhanupriya in the year 2020, where she played the titular role of Bhanupriya Awasthi. Urvashi has also been a part of several music videos so far which include Love Dose, Bijli Ki Taar, Teri Load Ve, and Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi, among others.

Image Credits: Urvashi Rautela Official Instagram Account

