Urvashi Rautela Drops BTS Video To Thank Fans As 'Doob Gaye' Reaches 45 Million Views

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa's music video titled Doob Gaye released on Friday, April 30, and garnered massive love from fans. Sung by singer Guru Randhawa, the song entails a love story but with an unexpected betrayal. Within four days of its release, Urvashi took to Instagram and revealed that the number has surpassed 45 million views. She dropped a BTS video in which she danced to the tunes of her song on the beach.

Sharing the same, she wrote, "45 MILLION LOVE. Doob Gaye becomes the most viewed video in 24 hours worldwide." She then went on to thank fans for showering love upon her venture. Guru also posted a video and wrote, "Thanks for all the love.

Thanks for making it a super-duper blockbuster. I am touched to see such overwhelming response in no time."

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar's Doob Gaye shows how love sees no boundaries or esteem. While the lyrics of the song are penned by Jaani, the music is given by B Praak. The video is directed by Remo D'Souza. Reviewing the emotional track, a user wrote, "This song is so heart touching. I have listened to this song for the 4th time from the day, but still, it feels like the first."

Earlier, Guru unveiled his song Mehendi Wale Haath with Sanjana Sanghi, which hit a staggering 146M views. His other numbers titled Naach Meri Rani with Nora Fatehi, Baby Girl and Ishare Tere with Dhvani Bhanushali, Ishq Tera, among others, also garnered a lot of attention. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela teased her new International music album with Egyptian actor and singer, Mohamed Ramadan.

The Virgin Bhanupriya actor also celebrated her birthday on February 25 with the Arabic superstar. She wrote that her phones were ringing nonstop. She also thanked her parents Manvar Singh Rautela and Meera Rautela, and her "rock" Yashraj Rautela. On the work front, she will be seen in the upcoming film, Black Rose, written by Sampath Nandi and directed by Mohan Bharadwaj. With this outing, the actor will be making her debut in Telugu cinema.