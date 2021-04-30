Urvashi Rautela Enjoys Mud Therapy To Boost Metabolism, Shares Its Benefits On Instagram

Urvashi Rautela is taking every necessary precaution to keep herself safe amidst this pandemic. The Bollywood actor recently posted videos of herself getting mud therapy. Along with the video, Urvashi Rautela revealed that mud therapy helps in boosting metabolism. Urvashi’s health measure story comes a day before her latest music video titled Doob Gaye with singer Guru Randhawa was set to release.

The ongoing pandemic has crippled the Indian economy and hence everybody is advised to stay home and stay safe. Moreover, people are taking care of themselves and trying to boost their health and immunity in whatever way possible. Now, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has shared a new trick through which one can allegedly boost their metabolism.

The Sanam Re actor took to Instagram and shared a video of herself on her Instagram stories along with a heartbreak filter. In the video, Urvashi Rautela’s abdominal area was covered with what seems to be a blanket. Along with the video she wrote, “Mud therapy on my abdomen helps in absorbing the intestinal heat boosting metabolism” She further added that it helps in “strengthening all the associated organs”. She concluded the post by writing, “love mud therapy”. Take a look at Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram story below.

Urvashi Rautela’s Doob Gaye video release

Urvashi Rautela is all set to enthral fans with a brand-new music video. Urvashi Rautela’s Doob Gaye video is has released today. In the video, she stars alongside singer Guru Randhawa. For the past few days, Urvashi has flooded her social media with pictures and videos about the Doob Gaye music video. The song has been sung by Guru Randhawa himself.

Urvashi Rautela’s latest song’s lyrics have been written by Jaani. The music of this latest T-Series video has been given by B Praak. The music video has been directed by dance choreographer Remo D’Souza. The video just debuted a few hours ago and it already has more than 40 lakh views and the views are increasing with every passing second. Watch Urvashi Rautela’s Doob Gaye video sung by singer Guru Randhawa below.

