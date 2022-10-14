Urvashi Rautela Accused Of Plagiarism For Her TEDx Talk, Netizens Claim She 'copied'

Actor Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as she got entangled in a controversy involving Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. The actor once again drew attention after giving a TEDx Talk which seemingly looked plagiarised. The points that the actor had covered in her speech, are believed to have been shared by the speakers earlier.

Her TEDx video dropped earlier this month, and Reddit sleuths discovered that not only did Urvashi lift her talking points from earlier TED talks, but she also appears to have surfed listicles about the most popular ones, and lifted points from there. The actor did not add any disclaimer that the words weren’t her own, and at one point inserted a misleading ‘I’ in one of her talking points, to make it seem as if she had come up with it.

Urvashi Rautela accused of plagiarising her TEDx Talk

The Reddit user mentioned that the Great Grand Masti actor's speech included points from the ones delivered previously by Isabel Allende, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dan Pink, and Brené Brown among others. As soon as the post was shared, the actor was trolled brutally for copying the speech.

One of the users commented below the post and wrote, "No way she ripped Angela Duckworth's research on GRIT." Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "When you get people like this on Ted what more do you expect….The problem is with Ted not with Urvashi….." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Y’all are surprised? She’s well known for plagiarism. She copied the entirety of Gigi Hadid’s caption once."

“TED Talks began in 1984 with the mission of “spreading ideas.” Since then, a single conference has blossomed into a flurry of ideas that inspire and motivate people from all over the world to achieve more and dare to do great things,” Urvashi said, while many people claimed that this was the part that the actor has plagiarised from a previous Ted talk speech. She returned to the same listicle for her final point, about ‘the psychology of positivity'.

Well, this is not the first time Urvashi has drawn attention to plagiarism. In 2020, Urvashi was called out for 'copy-pasting' the review of Parasite. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 28-year-old star will soon make her Hollywood debut with 365 Days star Michele Morrone. The upcoming project will be produced by Netflix and directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas.

