Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Dance Moves In This Music Video, Watch

Urvashi Rautela has been ruling people's hearts since she was crowned Miss Diva in 2015. The gorgeous 26-year-old is a skilled dancer and performer who has set multiple venues and dance floors on fire with her electrifying moves. Urvashi took to Instagram to share one of her such captivating dance performances that will definitely fend off your quarantine blues. Check out this latest dance video posted by the star, here.

Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in her latest Insta dance video

Urvashi Rautela's videos are equally elegant and graceful. Her dance moves exert confidence and her love for the specific art-form. Urvashi Rautela's videos are extremely loved by her fans who follow her every move on social media quite diligently. Check out the latest dance video she uploaded on her Instagram page.

Urvashi Rautela looks charming as always in the above video. She set the dance floor on fire with her swift and accurate movements. Urvashi Rautela can be seen donning an orange sports bra, ripped blue jeans, and orange sneakers while performing. She even had an orange sweatshirt tied to her waist that complimented her entire attire perfectly. Urvashi Rautela is accompanied by two very talented dancers in the background who did their best to keep up with her.

Urvashi Rautela can be seen shaking a leg to Tony Kakkar's Bijli Ki Taar song. The actor was featured in the official music video of the song too, along with the singer. The video also consists of creative light painting style special effects to put more emphasis on the dance moves. Urvashi Rautela surely knows how to move her body while grooving to her favourite chartbuster and her fans love it too.

