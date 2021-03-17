Urvashi Rautela Gets This Photo From Her ‘Momsy’ And Is Scared; Asks Fans For Help

Urvashi Rautela recently dropped in a couple of photos that her mother sent her through WhatsApp and urged all her fans to help her figure out why her mother sent it to her. She received numerous responses from her fans telling her what her mother wanted to convey through the photo she sent. Check out Urvashi Rautela’s photos and see what her mother shared.

When Urvashi Rautela was scared of what her momsy sent on Whatsapp

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these photos that depicted a boy who seemed to be Virat Kohli’s lookalike who was helping his mother in the kitchen. Urvashi then added a screenshot to depict how her mother sent this to her a day ago.

In the caption, she urged all her fans to help her out and stated how this photo was sent by her mom and asked them as to what her mother was trying to say through this photo. She even asked her fans about what could be her mother’s motive to send this photo to her and later mentioned how scared she was.

The moment she posted this on her Instagram, all her fans took to her post and began sharing their explanations as to what her mother was trying to convey to her. Many of them stated how her mother just wanted Urvashi to help her in the kitchen. Many others stated how her mother wanted her to at least cook for her sometimes and even suggested that she should surprise her mom by cooking something special for her. Many of the fans also shared their amazement about Virat Kohli’s lookalike. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Urvashi Rautela’s latest Instagram post.

Urvashi Rautela recently posted this video clip in which she was seen with Yo Yo Honey Singh dancing to the tunes of his song. In the video, she can be seen wearing a stunning wine coloured attire with detachable bell-bottom sleeves and dancing alongside the rapper. Further in the video, as she dances with the rapper, one of her sleeves drops down and instead of feeling embarrassed about it, she removes it and throws it towards the audience with grace.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.