Urvashi Rautela Gives Major Fitness Goals Again, Says 'I Gotta Work Harder'; Watch Video

Urvashi Rautela is quite active when it comes to fitness. The actor is often seen sharing pictures and videos of herself working out. She recently shared a video of herself working on her upper body strength and also mentioned that she still has to work very hard to reach her goal. Here's a video of the Doob Gaye actor working on her upper body strength.

Urvashi Rautela gave major fitness goals again

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle on June 14, 2021, to share a video of herself working out. In the video, she held a punching bag with her legs upside down. She practised crunches while hanging on it. She wore a black sports bra with yoga pants while doing so. The actor wrote in the caption, "Beyond the usual 180 DEGREES ab workout has some major body benefits." She mentioned that when one performs a crunch from an over-extended position they may be able to tap into their innermost abdominal muscles. She combined the video with 6ix9ine's song GOOBA.

Reactions to Urvashi Rautela's workout video

As soon as Urvashi shared a video of herself working out. A fan wrote that this fitness level of an actor is no less than an active sportsperson. Wardha Khan Nadiadwala said that Urvashi is a "total badass" in the comments section. Fans complimented her for the efforts she has been taking. Others flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Image source: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

A look at Urvashi Rautela's fitness videos

She recently shared a video of herself working out on a machine at her gym. The actor was seen doing a Bar Rowing Machine workout. Urvashi wore green biker shorts and paired them with a casual white T-shirt. She also wore funky fluorescent green sports shoes with her workout outfit.

In another post, the Versace Baby actor was also seen absorbing a few punches from her trainer. She wrote that there was no gain without taking any pain. She added, "Getting walloped is part of my action film." She mentioned he was punching her right in the gut. Here are some of Urvashi Rautela's fitness videos.

