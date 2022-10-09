Urvashi Rautela Heads To Australia Ahead Of T20 World Cup; Fans Draw Link To Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela has lately shared a couple of cryptic posts which have been linked to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Rautela's latest update about travelling to Australia amid the Indian cricket team's visit to the country for T20 World Cup has sparked major buzz among netizens, who dropped comments about her and Pant.

Urvashi shared a series of photos in a private jet, revealing that she's heading to Australia after 'following her heart'. The post sparked a meme fest, with fans dropping comments like, "Rishabh Pant is waiting for you," among other things.

Urvashi Rautela's latest cryptic post sparks link with Rishabh Pant

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 9, Urvashi shared glimpses of her on a private jet, dressed in a black and golden outfit with chunky sneakers. In the caption, she mentioned, "Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia (movie camera emoji)." She further added hashtags like 'love', 'Urvashi Rautela' and 'UR 1'. Take a look.

Responding to her post, fans dropped comments like, "Your (heart emoticon) will be very happy to see you in Australia," "U R Means Urvashi Rishab," "I just want this level of dedication in my life," "Pant se milne gai ho (You have gone to meet Pant)."

Other takes on Urvashi's post included a comment that read, "Ab toh maan jao RP chotu bhaya..didi apke liye Australia tak pohoch gyi @rishabpant (Get convinced now Rishabh Pant, Urvashi has travelled to Austalia for you)."

Urvashi and Rishabh sparked relationship rumours in 2018 after being spotted at various outings at public events. A year later, their breakup reports also surfaced online, with Rishabh eventually introducing his new girlfriend Isha Negi.

Urvashi and Rishabh were also involved in a social media feud recently after she claimed that 'Mr. RP’ once waited for her for 10 hours in a hotel lobby. Pant hit back at her indirectly by mentioning "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @URVASHIRAUTELA/ @RISHABPANT)