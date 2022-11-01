Urvashi Rautela, Hrithik Back Virat Kohli, Call His Privacy Breach 'horrible & Unethical'

Bollywood stars have united against fans who breached Virat Kohli's privacy by entering his hotel room in Australia and posting a video of it. The Indian skipper had posted a video on Instagram where his personal belongings and luggage were documented by a fan who apparently sneaked inside Kohli's room.

After Virat shared the video, his wife-actor Anushka called out the person who breached the privacy while tagging the incident as an “absolute disgrace and violation of a human being.” Additionally, many of Anushka’s friends and colleagues from the Indian film industry also expressed their disbelief and disgust at the incident.

Bollywood stars call out Virat Kohli's privacy breach

Reacting to Virat’s post on Instagram, actor Urvashi Rautela, who has constantly been in the news for her tiff with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, expressed her fear over this video and mentioned the repercussions if a similar incident took place in a female actor's room. Commenting about the same, she wrote, “Absolutely!! Immoral, unscrupulous imagine they did the same with a girl’s room #unprincipled # dishonorable."

Varun Dhawan commented below Virat's anger-filled post and wrote, "Horrible behaviour.” Arjun Kapoor called the video, “Absolutely unethical & uncool…” Abhishek Bachchan found the video “not cool” while Hrithik suggested that the hotel needs to take full responsibility for the same while seeking action against the perpetrator. “Damn! This person needs to be found out and fired. And the hotel needs to take responsibility!”

Anushka reposted Virat's story on her Instagram page while venting out on fans who try to breach any celebrity's privacy by showing no compassion.

"Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?" she asked.

The concerned hotel, Crown Towers in Perth, later issued a statement saying all individuals involved in this incident have been ‘stood down' and they are working with the Indian men’s cricket team and the ICC to find a resolution.

