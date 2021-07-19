Urvashi Rautela Imitates Tilda Swinton's White Witch Look From 'The Chronicles Of Narnia'

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela hoped onto the wagon and tried her hand at the trending app called Reface. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a video of Tilda Swinton from the movie The Chronicles Of Narnia but, with a twist. The video featured Urvashi's face instead of Swinton's.

Urvashi Rautela imitates Tilda Swinton

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram and shared a video from the movie The Chronicles Of Narnia. The video featured Tilda Swinton as the white witch, but Swinton's face was replaced by Urvashi's. The actor used the popular app Reface, to switch her face with Tilda Swinton in the video.

Urvashi Rautela celebrates 39 million followers on Instagram

The actor took to her Instagram and celebrated the completion of 39 million followers on Instagram. Urvashi looked pretty in pink in the series of photos she shared on her IG handle as she posed with a matching pink colour cake. Rautela also said that it was her pet pooch's birthday. In another photo, she posed with her dog Oscar. While sharing the photos she wrote, "9 MILLION LOVE ON @instagram LOVE YOU ALL ALSO HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE OF MY LIFE #OSCAR RAUTELA #39 Million Strong."

Urvashi Rautela pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram and mourned the loss of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The actor shared a photo of Kumar and wrote " RIP legend Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away today. Thank you for the incredible movies and wonderful performances that will inspire the generations to come.Deepest condolences to #SairaBanuji. May the almighty give her strength to bear this great loss. May his soul rest in peace.

Fire breaks out on the sets of Urvashi Rautela-Randeep Hooda starrer 'Inspector Avinash'

On Thursday, July 16, 2021, a fire broke out on the sets of Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda starrer, web series Inspector Avinash. Panic followed on the set after a huge fire was blown out, but reportedly no one was injured in the incident. The fire was caused due to a short circuit at Mumbai, Goregaon Film City. The venue observed a heavy rain during the day.

