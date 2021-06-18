Urvashi Rautela Is 'ecstatic' As She Garners 38 Million Followers On Instagram

Actor and model Urvashi Rautela has won the audience’s hearts not only with her performances in films but also because of her dancing skills. She also enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram as she keeps her fans and followers updated on the developments that take place on her personal and professional front. Lately, the Sanam Re actor is all smiles and hearts as she reached the 38 million mark on the photo-sharing platform.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram following crosses a milestone

The 27-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her celebrating this occasion. In the video, Urvashi was sitting in her black swanky car and had a huge smile on her face. The song Movements by Pham was heard playing in the background. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “38 MILLION LOVE ON @instagram THANK YOUUUU ♥️♥️♥️ I LOVE YOU. ENJOYING MY BABY ROLLS.”

As soon as Urvashi Rautela's video was shared, Urvashi’s fans and followers rushed in to comment and shower a lot of love on her. Many have comments using the red heart emojis while several others used the fire emojis to comment. One of her fans also congratulated her on buying the new car. See their comments and reactions below.

A look into Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Urvashi shares gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots. She also shares videos of the preparation she undertakes for her upcoming projects. Quite recently, she shared a video of her showing off her new ‘blingy’ jewellery set. In the video, she was wearing silver and gold rings on each of her fingers. She was also wearing a couple of silver and gold bracelets and a wristwatch as well. Apart from the jewellery, Urvashi also flaunted her new golden nails that she had gotten done. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Fresh set”. Her fans and followers heavily commented to express their admiration on the post.

Urvashi Rautela’s movies

She was last seen in the Zee 5 film Virgin Bhanupriya. Rautela will also be making her Telugu debut with the film titled Black Rose soon. She also dropped a hint about her next movie which is going to an action thriller. Sharing a video of her preparing for the same, she informed in the caption, “Prepping hard for my next action film. Doing my own stunts. Gonna be so fulfilling and something what I love the most.”

Image: URVASHI RAUTELA’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.