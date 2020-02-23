Urvashi Rautela Is Pulling Off THESE Experimental Outfits Like A Boss; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab The Great featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in a host of films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Here are some of the experimental looks that Urvashi Rautela pulled off perfectly -

Urvashi Rautela's experimental looks that she pulled off perfectly

Urvashi Rautela donned a multi-coloured sequin dress in the above pictures. The dress has full balloon sleeves and a turtle neck. Urvashi tied her hair in a bun, giving it a messy look. She wore no jewellery and natural glossy makeup, with dark maroon nail-paint. It's often said that such dazzling outfits are hard to pull off, but Urvashi proved everyone wrong by pulling off the look with complete finesse.

Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a shimmer light green bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. The dress has a halter neck and is back-less, with the front length being till the knee and the length extending up to the ankle. She has given her straight hair a centre partition, leaving them open. The actor wore natural glossy makeup, giving her outfit the perfect touch. Urvashi pulled off this experimental look perfectly with full elegance.

Urvashi Rautela is seen posing in a gold sequin dress, with patches of white fur on the border of the sleeves and the dress. She has given her wavy hair a side partition, leaving them open. Urvashi sported a shimmery golden makeup, complete with golden heels. She can be seen perfectly pulling this outfit off.

