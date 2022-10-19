Actor Urvashi Rautela has been stealing the limelight lately with her social media posts ever since she got entangled in a controversy involving cricketer Rishabh Pant. Recently, the actor caught the attention of her followers on social media after she uploaded a video titled 'I Love You.'

Soon after the video went viral, fans questioned who is she calling I love you in the said video and why she did it. Later, in the early hours of Wednesday, the actor posted a clarification note on her Instagram story while explaining the real reason behind posting the video.

Urvashi Rautela issues clarification over viral video

Just want to make it clear again regarding my I love you video circulating these days...that it was only from the acting perspective & was a dialogue scene not directed towards anyone or from any video call." Talking about the video, Urvashi's short clip in which she could be seen saying " Aap bolo I love you...nahi pehle aap bolo I love you..ek baar boldo..bas ek baar boldoo," got viral on social media due to which the actor faced a lot of trolling in the past.

The Great Grand Masti actor has been facing backlash recently for a bunch of pictures that she posted from her Australia visit. The actor has been facing allegations of stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant amid his Australia tour for the T20 World Cup.

Rautela in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama had said that a person named "Mr. RP" had waited for her for 10 hours in a hotel lobby in order to meet her. When Rautela saw 16–17 missed calls, she explained that she had been sleeping the entire time and promised him to meet later in Mumbai.

Pant attacked Rautela in an Instagram story that he later removed without addressing her directly by name. "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” Pant wrote. He also used hashtags like 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' in the story.

IMAGE: Instagram/urvashirautela