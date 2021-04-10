Urvashi Rautela, Jahnvi Kapoor & Others Who Made Top Social Media Posts Of The Week

Who keeps us more entertained than Bollywood stars on social media? Ever since the inception of social media platforms, these celebrities have found a way to keep their followers in the loop and is rewarded with some tough love back. From upcoming projects to their day-to-day activities, actors share everything on social media these days. From fun news to helpful yoga moves, here are the top 10 Instagram/Twitter posts of this week.

Top 10 Instagram/Twitter posts of the week

Urvashi Rautela

Hate Story 4 star Urvashi Rautela is known for her stunning looks and most recently shared another stunning post on Instagram. Showing off her posing skills, the actress appeared in a bathrobe look with her hair tied up in a bun and wearing some Cartier jewellery. Urvashi’s make-up was the attraction point as she flaunted her bold pink eye makeup shaped like a wing and a glossy lip to give a glam look. Moreover, Miss India Universe 2009 decided to have some fun of her own as she posted the picture with the question- "What do you think this look should be called?", in the caption. Urvashi received multiple replies in the comments, including "Record Breaker" Another called her "the eighth wonder of the world" and a "beauty queen".

Only a few days ago, Urvashi had another post of her go viral as she shared a workout video with her fans. The 27-year-old actor donned a string-printed black legging and a black tank top in the video, in which she was seen doing a balance control routine. While the actress aced through the workout, she explained how the process works in the caption. Netizens poured in love for the effort, while a few pointed out that the actress possesses great core strength for doing the routine right.

Malaika Arora

Actor Malaika Arora, who is known to be one of the most popular fitness freaks of B-town, recently shared a video of her suggesting some Yoga moves for her followers to keep up with. In the video which went under the series of #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek, the actress showed three simple, yet effective Yoga poses her fans could try.

Maheep Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, shared a throwback picture featuring her younger self in a yellow dress. Sharing the self-portrait, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star asked her followers if she should get her bangs hairstyle back. Maheep Kapoor’s Instagram became the centre of all attention soon as actor Sonam Kapoor rushed into the comments to say “Absolutely Not.”

Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is on vacation in the Maldives with her friends and her posts are raising the heat. The actor shared some of her pictures in her beach looks and they went viral in an instant. In a post captioned “island girl”, the actor was seen in a multicoloured floral designer bikini.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram had all the fuzz midweek as the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a picture of her with the fans. Putting up a selfie, the actor showed how she looks on a messy hair day. In the caption, Kareena wrote that she was going to work out, letting her fans in on her secret to maintain a good body.

Babil Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, who is known to be quite active on social media, also made a big post as he announced the completion of the first schedule of his debut movie. Babil, on Saturday, revealed with the post that the upcoming actor is happy with the job he is doing. However, he kept control to not spill any beans regarding the details of the film.

Parineeti Chopra

Saina actor Parineeti Chopra remembered to share a reminder of people about the pandemic. Sharing a picture of her dressed in a white tee and denim jacket look, the actor put emphasis on her blue coloured facemask and wrote, “word Match it with your outfit if you want, but WEAR THAT MASK! Netizens including celebs like Malhar Thakar and Vishal Mishra agreed in the comments and shared the picture.

Ranveer Singh

Star actor Ranveer Singh joined in the IPL fever as he shared a picture of himself with Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on his social media. Ranveer Singh, who is currently awaiting the release of his sports film 83, was seen inside a stadium in the picture. “All the best for the tournament, Champ!” wrote the actor under the picture wishing good luck for the Delhi Capitals batsman.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s reel grabbed all her fans’ attention as the actor was seen doing a haircare transition. The actor, seen donning a bathrobe looked too sharp with her new set hairstyle in the reel. Netizens flowed in to shower love in the comments.