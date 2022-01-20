Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has swayed fans by making everyone proud through her hard work and dedication. She is one of those Bollywood actresses who have achieved a name for herself not only nationally but internationally making India proud. Recently, she graced her presence as the panelist at the Dada Saheb International Awards 2022.

According to the PR source, the actor is being elected as the only Bollywood female celebrity as the jury member of the ceremony. Talking about her excitement after getting such a huge opportunity, Urvashi said, "Post being Miss Universe Judge & the jury I’m truly honored & humbled to be the jury at the Dadasaheb Phalke international film festival awards 2022." She further added, "I’m glad they welcomed me as someone who's an influential, rare & unique artist with talent & conviction to lead the prestigious panel. As someone who’s committed, passionate & generous as a panelist." Recently, Urvashi also shared the same on her Instagram handle, where she wrote, "Deeply honoured & humbled to be the Esteemed Panelist at the DPIFF 2022 🏆."

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is India's only independent international film festival which has a mission to celebrate three broad segments of cinema & work of aspiring, young, independent & professional filmmakers. The festival would be a great event full of wins, and memorable moments to which the responsibility is being given to the actress Urvashi Rautela to choose the awardees. Recently at the grand press conference which was attended by Urvashi along with other personalities like Subhash Ghai, Annu Kapoor, Pragya Kapoor, Anil Mishra from the Ministry of I&B, Col. Tushar Joshi, and Mayor of BMC- Smt. Kishori Pednekar was the guest of honor at the press conference.

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe 2021. The actor also got features in the international song Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actor will play the lead role in a bilingual thriller, Black Rose, along with the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend opposite Saravana. The actor has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Image: PR