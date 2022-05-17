Urvashi Rautela Leaves For Cannes Film Festival In A Stylish Shimmering Outfit; See Pic

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to kick start on May 17 and several actors and popular celebrities have begun leaving for France ahead of the red carpet. Popular actor Urvashi Rautela was spotted in a shimmering outfit, as she left India to make her debut at the event. The Indian delegation will be led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur as they attend the event to represent the country.

Urvashi Rautela leaves for Cannes 2022

Urvashi Rautela took to her social media account on Tuesday, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival and shared a glimpse as she departed for the event. She was seen in a shimmering silver balloon top, which she paired with flared leather pants and looked stunning. She also put the 'Festival de Cannes' sticker available on Instagram to inform her fans where she was heading.

More recently, the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, arrived in France ahead of the film festival. He was received by the Indian Ambassador to France at the airport and the duo posed for a picture. The caption of the post by the office of Anurag Thakur read, "Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting @ianuragthakur arrives in France, to lead the Indian delegation at 75th #CannesFilmFestival. Union Minister was received at the airport by the Indian Ambassador to France". Thakur is set to lead the Indian delegation at the Cannes Film Festival as it kickstarts on Tuesday.

Union Minister was received at the airport by the Indian Ambassador to France#IndiaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/vF8hafvT1d — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) May 17, 2022

Indians at Cannes 2022

Apart from Urvashi Rautela, the Cannes Film Festival will also host other prominent Indian celebrities from the entertainment industry. It was earlier announced that Deepika Padukone will be part of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and will represent India there. She will be joined by Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Joachim Trier from Norway and many others. Pooja Hegde, AR Rahman, Hina Khan, Shekhar Kapur, Helly Shah, Ricky Kej and more actors and artists from India will also grace the event with their presence.

Image: AP, Instagram/@urvashirautela