Urvashi Rautela Looks Stunning As She Dons Gujarati Patola Saree; Watch Video

Urvashi Rautela is often seen sharing her pictures and videos trying on new outfits on her social media. The actor recently draped a traditional Patola saree and flaunted it on her social media. She also shared some information about her new saree. Take a look at the actor's new avatar here.

Urvashi Rautela draped a Gujarati Patola saree

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself flaunting her new Patola saree. She paired the colourful Patola saree with a peacock blue blouse. She accessorized her outfit with golden jewellery and even wore a golden maagtika. The actor carried a blue embellished clutch to match her saree.

She wrote that the Gujarati Patola sarees was one of her favourites. She added, "Each classic Patola sari can survive for about 300 years and retain the colour." The sarees are known for their flaming bright colours and geometric designs interspersed with folk motifs. She combined the video with a Zaalima from the movie Raees.

Reactions to Urvashi Rautela's latest video

As soon as Urvashi shared the video, her followers and fans wrote all things nice. A fan mentioned that they were from Russia and wrote that she was one of the most beautiful women in the world. Others mentioned that the actor looked stunning in the saree. A fan wrote that she could carry any outfit with ease. Other fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Urvashi Rautela's latest video.

Image source: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

A sneak peek into Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Urvashi shared a few close-up pictures as she wore her Gujarati Patola saree. She wrote a few Mehendi quotes in her caption. She also mentioned that she was attending a friend's Mehendi ceremony.

On the occasion of father's day, Urvashi broke a family rule and shared her father's photo on her Instagram. She posed with her father in the photo in a red sharara suit. The actor wrote, "When I am at my best, I am my father's daughter. Dad, you are like no one else. You have always believed in me, protected me, strengthened me, and loved me unconditionally." She mentioned that she is grateful to be his daughter. Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's photos from her Instagram.

Image: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

