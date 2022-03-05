Urvashi Rautela On Shooting In Ukraine 2 Days Before Russian Invasion: 'Family Was Scared'

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 10th day on March 5, a partial ceasefire was declared to allow citizens to leave Ukrainian cities; However, Ukraine has accused Russia of violating the ceasefire and said that evacuation via the humanitarian corridor has been stopped.

The International Organisation for Migration has said that the number of people who have left Ukraine since the war began has now reached 1.45 million. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that he was sure that Ukrainian refugees would soon be able to return home.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe, Urvashi Rautela recently opened up about her experience shooting for her upcoming Tamil film in Ukraine’s Kyiv and Odesa two days before Russia declared war on Ukraine.

Urvashi Rautela says 'my family was scared'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Urvashi said that her father was also in Ukraine at the same time. She added that there was a lot of tension between the two countries, Russia and Ukraine, but they took it one day at a time.

Urvashi revealed that her brother was really scared of her. She said that she had a sense of security thinking that her father was also there. Opening up about the halt in the shoot, the Singh Saab the Great actor said that they were supposed to meet the Prime Minister of Ukraine (Denys Shmyhal) which got cancelled because of the ongoing crisis. The 28-year-old actor also informed that she was supposed to do a musical collaboration with Ukrainian musician Monatik.

Concerned about the fatalities caused in Ukraine and the people living in fear over there, Urvashi said that she is praying for the situation to get better there as it is really terrifying. She said, "I’ve friends and family there and I constantly keep checking on them."

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

On the professional front, Urvashi will soon be seen in the Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actor also has some films lined up in her kitty, including a bilingual thriller, Black Rose, along with the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. She will also make her debut in the Tamil film industry with the Rs 200 crore big-budget film The Legend opposite Saravana.

(Image: AP/@urvashirautela/Instagram)