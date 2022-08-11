While the actor/model Urvashi Rautela recently went candid about her shocking encounter with a fan who proposed to her in Dubai, she even opened up about an incident that exaggerated her relationship with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as the duo was spotted earlier sparking dating rumours.

Urvashi Rautela sheds light on dating rumours with Rishabh Pant

According to a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela explained the incident that sparked dating rumours with the cricketer and referred to her as 'Mr RP' while narrating the incident. She revealed that she was shooting in Varanasi when Mr RP came to meet her in the hotel lobby and as she was tired, she accidentally slept and woke up to 16-17 missed calls from him.

“I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” she stated.

Adding to it, Rautela also revealed how she made up to him by meeting him in Mumbai later but their rendezvous caught media’s attention and claimed that they were dating. “So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls, and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me, and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai, and the paps surrounded us, and the other day it became such big news. I won’t add much to this, but it’s just that it’s very important to give respect to the other person, but I feel like media exaggerates even the smallest thing that is under development and ruins it completely,” she added.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were frequently spotted together at lunch or dinner dates back in 2018. The reports further claimed that they both later blocked each other on Whatsapp.

(Image: PTI)